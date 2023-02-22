KIA Auto Service Technician Program inaugurated at Duddebanda in Penukonda

The KIA as a part of its CSR Activity has initiated Auto Service Technician Program, a skill development program for the local youth on Wednesday at Duddebanda Cross of Penukonda of Anantapur district.



The event was held on the auspices of Mr. Kabdong Lee, Chief Administrative Officer, Legal Head of Department Mr.Yonggil Ma, T&D Head of Department Mr.Byunghee Han, Mr. Basant Kumar, IAS, District Collector, Puttaparthi, Mr.Karthik K, Sub Collector, Penukonda, Sambhav Foundation Founder Ms.Gayathri Vasudevan,

The KIA Representatives, Mr.Ravi Sankar Gatti Reddy, Mr.Veerendra, CSR, Miss.Tejaswi Bandari, PR were present on the ocassion.







