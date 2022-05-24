Kia's 1st electric car in India, Kia EV6 launch on 2nd June,2022

Kia has made an official statement confirming that the company would be very soon introducing its first EV in the nation, it would be known as EV6, on 2nd June 2022.



The KIA EV6 would be globally offered having two battery packs, which include a 58kwh unit and a 77.4kWh unit. As per the leaked data, the EV6 would be offered with the latter in two states of tune. Its base trim would be an RWD version producing 225bhp and 350Nm of torque, while the top-end trim would be an AWD version Producing 345bhp and 605Nm of torque. The model would be offered in five colors.

With regards to exterior highlights, the Kia EV6 would receive LED headlamps, a sleek grille sitting above a wide air dam, 19-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lights and light bar running the length of the boot-lid, a dual tone rear bumper and shark-fin antenna. To learn about the charging options of the Kia EV6.

Inside, the 2022 Kia EV6 is expected to receive features in the form of two 12.3 inch screens (one unit each for the instrument cluster and infotainment system), a two -spoke multifunction steering wheel, paddle shifters for region function, an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, drive modes, dual zone climate control, VU cut glass and electric parking brake with auto-hold function. Also on the offer would be ADAS,