Korean Automaker, Hyundai Teases New Electric Sports Car, Its Debut Later this Month

Hyundai is gearing up to reveal its radical new sports car, as part of the N Day, which has been scheduled to be held on 15th July. The above car looks are quite different when compared to earlier cars manufactured by the brand so far.

Presently this car is under cover, so there is no information about it, but it may be a massive spoiler ( or perhaps two rear fin) sloping front end and low ride height, all of these are part and parcel of the new model.

When it comes to the teaser, it gives off Ferrari F40 like vibes.

The image has carries the caption "envisioning the future of N with legacy" so might be, it may get few throwback "90's racer layered with Hyundai's pixel styling with an electric powertrain? Or perhaps a GT3 concept, somewhat like Toyota is working on? May be it could be latest version of the sports car it had been working on with Rimac?This car may be last hurrah of the petrol engine for N.

Another teaser image released on official Hyundai's social media pages reveal the rear end of swoopy ioniq 6 fitted with a race-spec spoiler, thus indicating it would receive a spicier version as well, likely suffixed N. This would probably receive similar powertrain to what has been expected to power the Ioniq 5 N, which could debut on the 15th of this month.