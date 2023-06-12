Mahindra Last Mile Mobility is India’s No.1, electric 3-wheeler manufacturer in FY23

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility (LMM), a division of Mahindra & Mahindra, has cemented its No.1 electric 3-wheeler manufacturer status in FY23. During this period, LMM sold 36 816 EVs and had a market share of 14.6%. This is significantly up from FY22’s performance of 17 522 units and 7.6% market share. The widespread 1150 touchpoints across India, 10 000+ charging stations set up as well as the Mahindra brand reliability have helped LMM retain its No.1 EV manufacturer position. In FY23, LMM added a power-packed 3-wheeler EV, the Zor Grand, and this contributed to an order book of more than 23 000 within a year of its launch. Apart from the Zor Grand, LMM’s electric portfolio consists of the Treo range of vehicles, and the Alfas – Mini and Cargo. Built on the trust reposed by our customers, LMM has also sold a whopping one lakh 3-wheeler EVs till now thereby strengthening its No.1, 3-wheeler EV manufacturer position.

Suman Mishra, CEO of LMM said “In FY23, we continued our market leadership in electric 3-wheelers with the highest market share. In June ‘23, we have also reached the milestone of one lakh EV sales reflecting our deep experience and leadership in this space. We continue to work to provide innovative, sustainable, and affordable last mile mobility solutions, which help enhance the lives of our valued customers, while contributing to the country’s carbon emission goals.”

The Li-ion powered Mahindra Treo continues to be the leading electric auto while its cargo version, the Treo Zor and Zor Grand, lead their segment with a 32% share. Recently, the milestone 50 000th Mahindra eAlfa was rolled out from the Haridwar plant. LMM has also announced an additional line for its Treo auto at its Haridwar facility while work on expansion of the Zaheerabad plant has also started. The latter will manufacture electric 3- and 4-wheelers for last mile mobility.