  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Auto > Auto News

Mahindra Racing Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

Recently, Mahindra Racing has appointed new CEO, Frederic Bertrand.
x

Recently, Mahindra Racing has appointed new CEO, Frederic Bertrand.

Highlights

Recently, Mahindra Racing has appointed new CEO, Frederic Bertrand. He would be based at Mahindra Racing’s headquarters in Banbury, England and he would be reporting to the team’s chairperson, Asha Kharga.

Recently, Mahindra Racing has appointed new CEO, Frederic Bertrand. He would be based at Mahindra Racing's headquarters in Banbury, England and he would be reporting to the team's chairperson, Asha Kharga. Bertrand had joined the FIA a decade ago as the Federation's sporting Department. He was also a driving force behind FIA motorsport games, which very recently concluded its 2nd edition in Marseille.

In this new role, Frederic would lead Mahindra Racing, one of the founding outfits and the only team to compete in the ABB, FIA Formula E world Championship, which is entertaining its 9th season.

Speaking about his appointment, Frederic stated, "I have been privileged to witness the growth of the Mahindra Formula E Team and feel proud to have now been entrusted with driving the team to even greater performance and results.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X