Mahindra Racing Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

Recently, Mahindra Racing has appointed new CEO, Frederic Bertrand. He would be based at Mahindra Racing's headquarters in Banbury, England and he would be reporting to the team's chairperson, Asha Kharga. Bertrand had joined the FIA a decade ago as the Federation's sporting Department. He was also a driving force behind FIA motorsport games, which very recently concluded its 2nd edition in Marseille.

In this new role, Frederic would lead Mahindra Racing, one of the founding outfits and the only team to compete in the ABB, FIA Formula E world Championship, which is entertaining its 9th season.

Speaking about his appointment, Frederic stated, "I have been privileged to witness the growth of the Mahindra Formula E Team and feel proud to have now been entrusted with driving the team to even greater performance and results.