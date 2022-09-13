Mahindra XUV700 Announces Price Cuts on its Popular SUV XUV700

Mahindra has recently made announcement about its price cuts on select trims of its popular XUV700 SUV. The AX5 and AX7 trims of the car have now become more affordable by Rs. 6000. The XUV700 continues to rival the likes of Tata Safari and MG Hector SUVs.



The AX5 and AX7 trims of the SUV has now become more affordable by Rs. 6000. However, apart from this, the rest of the variants remain unaltered. As per the updated price list, the XUV700 as well as AX7 Petrol MT and Petrol AT Variant gets a price cut.

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 7 Seater MT: 17,12,938

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 MT: Rs. 19,14,515

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 -Seater AT: Rs: 18,23,416

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 AT: RS 20,88,849

On the other hand, the XUV700 AX5 5-seater, AX5 7-seater, AX7 and AX7

XUV700 Diesel Revised Prices

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 5-Seater MT: Rs. 17,14,456

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 7-Seater MT: Rs. 17,78,148

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 7-Seater MT: Rs. 19,79,724

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 5 -Seater AT: Rs. 18,86,080

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 7-Seater AT: Rs. 19,49,680

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 AT: RS. 21,52,140

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 AX7 AWD AT: RS:22,92,199

The XUV700 was initially launched in the Indian Market previously a year back at a start price of Rs. 11.99(ex-showroom). However, over time, the base pricing of the car has been increased significantly. Presently, the XUV700 MX Variant costs around Rs 13,18,162(ex-showroom).

The XUV700 has become fairy popular since its launch and it is eating a majority of the chunk from the sales of other rival SUVs in the market such as Tata Safari and MG Hector. Under the hood, the SUV comes with kitted with 2 engine options, which include 197bhp, 2.0 litre mStallion turbo-petrol and 182bhp, 2.2 litre mHawk diesel engine. That said, the SUV is offered having transmissional choice of around 6-speed manual or a speed automatic. Its also features an optional AWD(all-wheel Drive).