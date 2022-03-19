Maruti is going to Launch 6 New Cars in Next 90 days to Disrupt Auto Industry

Maruti Suzuki is getting ready to bring a slew of cars to the Indian Market. The company is not content; hence it has planned to get new models in the next 3 months.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Facelift

Soon the Ertiga MPV shall be updated by the Maruti Suzuki, the new model would have updated grill, it is perhaps the only exterior change.

This car would have a new 6 speed torque converter automatic transmission and list of varied other features such as new 9.0-inch infotainment.

Maruti New XL6

The new XL6, would receive updated alloy wheels, a new bumper and likely an updated bonnet position to add that muscular stance are the new updates on the exterior. If some reports are to be believed, then this model is slated to be available with both 6- and 7-seater options.

All-new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

There will be a full model change in the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. There shall be major changes in the model, however it shall carry forward the same Global C platform. There are going to be major updates in the top hat or the body of the new Vitara Brezza. Different face and major changes inside the cabin can be observed in the spy images of the new model.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG

With optional CNG, Maruti Suzuki plans to launch the Nexa model line-up. All new Baleno shall be the 1st car from the NExa line-up to receive CNG.it shall use the same 1.2 litre engine.

Maruti Suzuki ignis

The entry-level Nexa model up hatchback-the ignis would be updated with a new engine option. The new new K12N engine would generate a maximum power of 90 PS as compared to the 1.2 litre K12M engine, which generates a maximum power of 83 PS.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The S-Presso, very soon it would be powered by the new K10C engine of the same capacity as the current 1.0 litre K10B engine.