Maruti Suzuki Added 4 New Cities for its vehicle Subscription Services - Own a Car without Buying It

Maruti Suzuki has introduced an innovative and easy way to bring home a Car, all you need to do is, opt for a subscription plan, which suits you best. Recently the company has expanded its subscription plans to 4 new cities; they include Jaipur, Indore, Mangalore and Mysore, thus now number of cities, wherein you can opt for subscription plans have increased to 19 cities.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has launched a marketplace model for Maruti Suzuki Subscribe, this would serve as a unified platform, wherein it would offer customized car subscription products through varied multiple partners. The carmaker would offer products to its varied customers through three subscription partners, which include

• Orix Auto

• ALD Automotive

• Myles

To provide further flexibility to its customers, the company is offering a choice wherein the customers can either choose white or black registration plates, thus car ownership experience is enhanced.

In the year, 2020, in the month of July, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe platform was launched. The idea was to provide an ownership experience to its customers without customers actually owning the vehicle. The customers can choose from a range of Maruti Suzuki Vehicles, they can choose multiple tenure options for an all-inclusive fixed monthly charge.

This monthly payment includes

• Registration charges

• Maintenance

• Vehicle usage charges

• Insurance

• Other common services related to vehicle usage

After the tenure is completed, the customers are offered options, either they can switch to a new car, which is their favorite or they can avail the option to purchase a subscribed car.

The customers also have the option to close the subscription at any point in time, presently models like Swift Dzire, Wagon R, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki Arena and from Nexa Network, ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, S-cross and XL6 are on offer under subscription program.