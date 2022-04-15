  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Auto > Auto News

Maruti Suzuki launches next-gen Ertiga MPV

Maruti Suzuki launches next-gen Ertiga MPV
x

Maruti Suzuki launches next-gen Ertiga MPV

Highlights

Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Friday launched the next-gen Ertiga MPV.

New Delhi: Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Friday launched the next-gen Ertiga MPV.

As per the company, the next generation of the MPV is powered by an all-new 'Next-Gen' K-series 1.5L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with smart 'Hybrid Technology' coupled with an all-new advanced six-speed automatic transmission.

Available in both petrol and CNG option, it offers a mileage of 20.51 km per litre (petrol) and 26.11 km per kg (CNG).

Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director & CEO, Hisashi Takeuchi said: "Ertiga's launch 10 years ago was a significant moment in the Indian automobile industry, as it created a new segment that has been growing at a CAGR of 4.7%."

"The 'Next-Gen Ertiga' with advanced technology features will also come with a new engine and an all-new transmission."

The launch marks the tenth anniversary of Ertiga which created the compact MPV segment in the country.

Till date, 750,000 units have been sold in the country.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X