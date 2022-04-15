Maruti Suzuki launches next-gen Ertiga MPV

New Delhi: Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Friday launched the next-gen Ertiga MPV.

As per the company, the next generation of the MPV is powered by an all-new 'Next-Gen' K-series 1.5L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with smart 'Hybrid Technology' coupled with an all-new advanced six-speed automatic transmission.

Available in both petrol and CNG option, it offers a mileage of 20.51 km per litre (petrol) and 26.11 km per kg (CNG).

Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director & CEO, Hisashi Takeuchi said: "Ertiga's launch 10 years ago was a significant moment in the Indian automobile industry, as it created a new segment that has been growing at a CAGR of 4.7%."

"The 'Next-Gen Ertiga' with advanced technology features will also come with a new engine and an all-new transmission."

The launch marks the tenth anniversary of Ertiga which created the compact MPV segment in the country.

Till date, 750,000 units have been sold in the country.