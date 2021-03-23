Maruti Suzuki Vehicles Soon would be Costlier –Hike upto Rs.34, 000

Price increase upto Rs.34000

In the month of January, Maruti Suzuki, one of the leaders in the Passenger car manufacturers stated it would increase the price of some of its car models up to Rs 34,000 in the coming months.

Hiked Price starting from April

The price of varied models produced by Maruti Suzuki would be increased from April 2021 as there is rise in the input cost. Thus, the manufacturer has left with no choice but to pass some burden of additional cost to the customer via an increase in price from April 2021.

Competitors have also increased the Price

Maruti Suzuki rival company Mahindra& Mahindra has also increased the price of its personal as well as commercial vehicles nearing to 1.9%, while Tata Motors have increased the price of their Passenger vehicle up to Rs.26000.