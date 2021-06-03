New-Gen Skoda Octavia Expected to be launched in India, on 10th June 2021

Recently, the Skoda Auto India, has confirmed that, its fourth- generation Octavia would be launched in India, on 10th June, 2021. Zac Hollis, Director, Skoda India, Confirmed about this development on a social media channel. In the month of November, 2019, the updated Octavia was unveiled.



• The 4th generation Skoda Octavia would be powered by a 187bhp 2.0 litre petrol engine

• The above model has received revised exterior design as well as feature additions

Powertrain options for the new Skoda Octavia, would be limited to a 2.0 litre TSI petrol engine, it produces a maximum power output nearing 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. A seven-speed DSG automatic unit would be the sole transmission option on offer. In our nation, the model would rival against the likes of the Hyundai Elantra.

The exterior highlights of the 2021 Skoda Octavia, will have a new butterfly grille along with black vertical slats, LED headlamps having dual J –shaped LED DRLs, LED tail lights, fog lights, new 17-inch alloy wheels and the Skoda lettering on the bootlid.

When comes to the inside of upcoming Skoda Octavia, it would be equipped with features such as a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, three-zone climate control, a two spoke steering wheel, shift by wire gearstick and a 10.25 inch fully digital instrument cluster.