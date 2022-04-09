Nissan plans its 1st EV with solid-state battery in 2028

Tokyo: Japanese automaker Nissan has unveiled its first prototype production facility for all-solid-state battery cells, which the company aims to bring to market in coming years.

Nissan said it aims to launch an EV with all solid-state batteries developed in-house by fiscal 2028.

This prototype facility, within the Nissan Research Center in Kanagawa Prefecture, is aimed to further promote the development of all-solid-state-batteries, said the automaker.

"Nissan has been a leader in electrification technology through a wide range of R&D activities, from molecular-level battery material research to the development of safe, high-performance EVs. Our initiatives even include city development using EVs as storage batteries," said Kunio Nakaguro, executive vice president in charge of R&D.

The carmaker plans to establish a pilot production line at its Yokohama Plant in fiscal 2024, with materials, design and manufacturing processes for prototype production on the line to be studied at the prototype production facility.

Nissan said late on Friday that all-solid-state batteries can be reduced to $75 per kWh in fiscal 2028 and to $65 per kWh thereafter, placing EVs at the same cost level as gasoline-powered vehicles.

All-solid-state batteries are expected to be a game-changing technology for accelerating the popularity of electric vehicles.

They have an energy density approximately twice that of conventional lithium-ion batteries, significantly shorter charging time due to superior charge/discharge performance, and lower cost thanks to the opportunity of using less expensive materials.

With these benefits, Nissan expects to use all-solid-state batteries in a wide range of vehicle segments, including pickup trucks, making its EVs more competitive.

"Going forward, our R&D and manufacturing divisions will continue to work together to utilize this prototype production facility and accelerate the practical application of all-solid-state batteries," Nakaguro noted.