Piaggio has launched the 2021 RSV4 and Tuono 1100 in India

Piaggio, by launching 2021 RSV4 and Tuono 1100, has updated its big bike portfolio in India. While the former is priced at Rs. 23,69,000, the latter costs around 20,66,000 respectively(Ex-showroom). The fully faired RSV4 is powered by a 1099cc V4 motor, which is capable of churning out a staggering 210.7bhp of power and nearing to 125Nm of peak torque. When it comes to Tuono 1100 Factory packs a 1077 cc, V4 mill, which is good for 170.1bhp and 120Nm. Of course, both of these powerplants are complaint with new BS6 regulations, while the former weighs around 202kg and the latter tips the scales at 209KG.



The astonishing performance has been kept in check with a bunch of top-notch electronic aids as well as premium hardware such as semi-active suspension (for the RSV4).

We find, both the bikes are suspended by Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed upside down forks at the front and it has got a monoshock at the rear, both sourced by Ohlins. Even the braking setup comprises upmarket Brembo units having radial callipers at the front as well as floating callipers at the rear. As for the electronics, both the bikes are equipped having APRC(Aprilia Performance Ride Control) system which include engine maps, engine brake control, traction control, wheelie control, launch control, cruise control, speed limiter and 6 riding modes(three for road and three for track).

Both the bikes have got few rivals to face in the Indian market. The Aprilia RSV4 would go up against the likes of the Ducati Panigale V4 and the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R. Meanwhile, the Tuono 1100 would compete against the BMW S 1000 R, Kawasaki Z H2 and the Ducati Streetfighter V4.







