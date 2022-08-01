Range of Cars & SUVs Lined Up to Launch or Unveil in the month of August 2022

The Indian Automotive industry has been witnessing a host of new car launches as well as few big unveils during the first half of this year, but definitely no slowing down. The month of August would be significant for the Indian Automobile industry, with a range of cars as well as SUV's line up to either to be launched or at atleast be unveiled ahead of its launch in the coming months.



Below is the list of top five upcoming cars and SUVs are set to launch in India

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai India has recently unveiled the all-new Tucson SUV in the Indian market. And the customers are very much interested in getting hands on the SUV to book the new Tucson online or authorised Hyundai dealership by paying a token amount of about Rs. 50,000 with more than 7 million units sold worldwide, the all-new Tucson is expected to get a lot of interest from the Indian buyers as well.

When it comes to the design, the new-gen Tucson is based on the company's sportiness design language as well as features a complete design overhaul over the model it replaces. At the front, the SUV receives a large grille which spans across the nose of the car and it also integrates the Traingular LED DRLS. At the rear, the T-shaped tail lights are connected by an LED Strip with the Hyundai emblem placed on the lower portion of the rear windshield.

The new Tucson's feature list consists of 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system having Bose premium sound system, BlueLink Connected-Car tech having 60+ connected features, multiple language UI support, rear recline seats, 64 colours ambient lighting, Home to Car with Alexa and Google Voice Assistant, powered Tailgate, wireless phone charger, driver power seat memory function, rain-sensing wipers, 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels and so on.

The new Tucson is 150mm longer, 15mm wider, 5 mm taller and has got 85mm longer wheelbase as compared to its predecessor. Hyundai has made claims that NX4 model has opted for India to have longer wheelbase variant of the Tucson.

Five Electric Mahindra SUV's

Mahindra has recently released a new teaser which would showcase five of its upcoming all-electric SUVs. The company has also revealed that five SUVs would be unveiled on the Independence Day.

The teaser reveals silhouettes of the five models, of which four have seem to be coupe SUVs. Looking at the last image of silhouette, one can only guess it looks similar to XUV700.

The unveiling of these new EVS from the Mahindra is scheduled to take place in Oxfordshire, United Kingdom on 15th August, followed closely by an anticipated unveiling of the XUV400 in September 2022. Once available, the XUV400 would be competing against the TATA Nexon EV Prime and EV Max. it would be sized up against the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona electric SUV.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto

India's largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki has recently made an announcement that, the new generation Alto on 18th August.

The updated car has recently spied during the TVC shoot, revealing a range of cosmetic updates over the current-gen model. As per the spy shots, the new Alto seems to have grown in size, looking taller when compared to the model it would set to replace. The new-gen version of the hatchback also would receive a redesigned rear end with restyled tail lamps which would look similar to the one seen on the 2022 Celerio.

Toyota Hyrder

Toyota Hyryder SUV was unveiled in India on 1st July. The company has made announcement that it would launch the SUV on 16th Aug,2022. The brand also commenced the booking of the Hryder SUV for Rs.25,000 across all Toyota dealerships in India.

The Hyrder is based on the Suzuki's Global C platform, which underpins the new Grand Vitara. The Hyryder SUV would be manufactured alongside the Grand Vitara at the Bidadi plant in Karnataka.

With regards to exterior, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyrder will boast a muscular bonnet, Glanza like front grille and spilt LED DRLS having a thin chrome strip and a large air dam. The SUV receives 17-inch multi spoke alloy wheels having a hybrid badge on the front door, body cladding having skid plates and wrapround LED tail lamps.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyrder would be available in two powertrain options-Neo Drive and a self-charging strong hybrid electric powertrain which would use a 1.5 litre and petrol engine which makes 105 hp and 122 Nm, along with the motors 59kW and 141Nm. The combined power output would be 85kW(114 hp). The Neo Drive engine would receive All-Wheel Drive System, an optional 5 speed manual transmission and a 6-speed automatic transmission to choose from.

Mercedes AMG EQ 53 4 Matic

The Mercedes-Benz India has recently confirmed the launch of the EQS electric sedan in the country would take place on 24th August. It has also been confirmed that the EQS performance-oriented AMG version, EQS 53 4MATC+ would be making its debut first, which could be followed by the launch of the standard EQS.