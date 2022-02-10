Ratan Tata gets custom Built Nano EV Delivered

Electric Vehicles powertrains solutions company Electra EV has recently made an announcement stating that, their founder Ratan Tata has taken a ride in their custom built 72V Nano EV.



The company also posted about this new development in its Linkedin Post. They further stated that, company is "super proud, to deliver this EV and get invaluable feedback on the same.

Electra EV's Linkedin Post read

" it is a moment of truth for Team Electra EV when our founder takes a ride in the custom-built 72V Nano EV, powered by the engineering might of Electra Ev's Powertrain!. We are super proud to deliver Mr Tata's Nano EV and gain insights from his invaluable feedback. They also shared a picture of the founder, industrialist and philanthropist along with his 28-year-old assistant Shantanu Naidu.

What's stored for this custom-built vehicle?

The 72V Architecture used in this custom-built Nano EV offers an extended range from the 140 Km Variant of Tigor EV and enabled the company to modify the designs in order to increase the range to meet an Automotive Research Association of India(ARAI) certified range of about 213 km without disturbing the boundaries for the physical powertrain kit.

Specifications of this custom-built vehicle Range

This vehicle is a 4-seater and it has got a predicted range of nearing to 160 km and an acceleration of 0-60kmph in mere less than 10 seconds.

Powered by

This 4 seater Tata Motors EV is powered by Super Polymer lithium-ion batteries.

Practicality of a real car

As per the Tata Motors, the Tata Nano EV provides the practicality of a real car, compromising nothing in the pursuit of offering environment-friendly personal transportion to the modern consumers.

Looking for perfect family vehicle. Check this video, TATA Nano EV- The perfect family vehicle in 2022



