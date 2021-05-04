Royal Enfield Hunter 350: More Details Out

The company, Royal Enfield, has been in the forefront in creating modern classic beginning from the year, 1901. The company is always striving to offer a wide range of new motorcycles to bike enthusiasts from 350cc to 650cc segment. The company is happy, that very soon it would be introducing the new generation Classic 350, which has been spotted testing in India recently. Adding to it, the company side by side is also working on two new 650cc cruiser motorcycles as well. The Royal Enfield eyes to expand its 350cc motorcycle range, as the brand has began testing its new 350cc motorcycle.



The new 350cc motorcycle has been rumored to be called as Royal Enfield Hunter 350, but still yet, there has been no official announcement made by the company. As per the leaked spy images, the new RE 350cc bike would feature a typical mix of both modern as well as classic motorcycle design.

The above vehicle would be based on the similar J modular platform that unders the RE Meteor 350. It has got a double-craddle frame, which would also, under a wide range of new RE bikes, which includes the new-gen Classic 350 as well.

Design

The RE Hunter would sport a completely different design when compared to the Meteor 350. The motorcycle features a teardrop shaped fuel tank, it has got a single piece seat along with a pillion back rest and tail lamp, which is round-shaped. The motorcycle also receives shorter front as well as rear fenders. The motorcycle features fork gaiter, engine sump guard and chrome bezel headlamp. It would also receive upswept exhaust, disc brakes and short front round headlamp.

The company is planning to make few changes to its chassis, as the motorcycle would have a centre-set the position of the fool pegs. The motorcycle would have both, upright and sportier riding position, thanks to its centre set fool pegs and the flatter handlebar.

Component Sharing with METEOR 350

The motorcycle is expected to share numerous components as well as cycle parts with the Meteor 350. The handlebar grips, buttons, twin-pod instrument console having tripper navigation along with dual-channel ABS system would be shared with the Meteor 350.

Engine Specifications

The new motorcycle would be powered by the same 349cc, single –cylinder engine having OHC design, which is air-cooled. The single –cylinder engine is capable of churning out about 20.2bhp of power at 6,100rpm and producing a peak torque of 27Nm at 4,000rpm. The power would be transmitted to its rear wheel thru its six-speed gearbox.

When it comes to its braking system, it would comprise of 370mm front disc and 270mm rear disc. It would receive a dual-channel ABS system as standard. The motorcycle would also receive a telescopic front folks as well as twin shock absorbers at the rear.

Price & Competition



The above vehicle is expected to be priced around Rs.1.8 lakh and the upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350 would be positioned against the likes of the Honda CB350RS (CB250 Road-Sailing) and the 2021 Jawa Forty two.