Skoda has discontinued one of its models in India: Know the reason why?

Skoda Auto India has made a decision to discontinue Octavia Sedan from the market.



Starting from 1st April, new emission norms have come into force, hence several cars are set to retire from the Indian market.

With the Real Driving Emissions (RDE) Phase-2 is now imposed, Skoda has discontinued Octavia sedan from Indian market.

As per the company, the above decision to discontinue the Skoda Octavia in the nation was taken as there is low demand for sedan in the segment as well as implementation of the new emission norms.

Skoda Auto India has dropped the Octavia from its lineup. Presently automaker is left with Kushaq, superb as well as kodiaq models. The new generation Skoda Octavia was competing with entry level luxury cars, as they were only few takers for the model, the company has not gone ahead to update it with new norms, which would lead to discontinuation of this model.

Octavia sedan has been equipped with normal 2.0 litre turbocharged TSI petrol engine, which is capable of generating 188bhp power and 320Nm peak torque. It was mated to a 7 speed DSG automatic transmission.

Skoda is one of the few Indian automakers with a lineup which has got a 5 star safety rating. The Skoda Kushaq has been already in the list of the safest cars, whereas, Slavia was recently tested by Global NCAP and was given a 5-star rating.

Skoda Auto India might also discontinue the superb sedan from the market and come with an updated version next year. Apart from this, the Octavia might also make a comeback as the Octavia RS. However, the Skoda has got no plans to bring these models to India soon.

This year, the company has many unique limited editions planned for the Kushaq and Slavia, while the Enyaq IV electric SUV is set to debut in the early 2024.