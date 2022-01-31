Skoda Kushaq, from Czech Brand, Looks Newer than New with Ceramic Coating

Skoda Kushaq, launched last year, has helped the Czech brand to attract more number of customers in India. Presently, it may be far from being a best-seller, but this vehicle has been able to manage to establish itself well in the market. Most of the cars owners of Skoda vehicle have chosen this vehicle over Hyundai Creta or Kia Seltos for the sole reason, its petrol engine and also its great driving dynamics.

Also, we find most of the owners make sure to pamper their new steed through varied ways. One such example is, they tend to give ceramic coating immediately after the delivery and the result you can witness here.









The car after getting ceramic coating, looks very shiny and it possible looks better than what it would have looked like as it's rolled off the production line. Other than offering the vehicle an amazing shine, the ceramic coating also helps preserve the paintwork. This video shows as to how the vehicle looks from different angles along with even showing a part of the entire process of this treatment

The short clips show scrubbing of varied panels of the vehicle after applying some chemicals on it. The entire layer of the ceramic coat does work as an protective shield against he usual wear and tear, the paint begins undergoing immediately after rolling out of a dealership.

Benefits of Ceramic coatings

• Preserve original paintwork and maintain its shine

• Offer more reliable than car wax

• Protect the paintwork for numerous years

• Offer a shield against harsh sunlight, bird dropping and acid rain

• Among more affordable ways to preserve the paint of a car

• Offer protection from minor scratches.