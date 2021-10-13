Skoda Slavia Ahead of its Debut in India, spied in Special Camouflage Wrap

The Skoda Slavia sees the Czech carmaker releasing, what is its 2nd new model for the Indian market, developed as part of its India 2.0 project. During its previous test drives, the final details of this new saloon for the AO segment would be concealed by a very special camouflage wrap.

Due to the result of "camouflage with Skoda" design contest, which enabled the external design professionals as well as budding designers in India to submit their ideas. The above contest has received more than 200 entries and won by Shreyas Karambelkar from Badlapur in Maharastra. In addition to the tip to Prague, the designer also won in person meeting with Oliver Stefani, head of Skoda design.

Brand Director of Skoda Auto India, Zac Hollis, has congratulated the Shreyas Karambelkar for winning the "camouflage with Skoda" contest. His design reflects a homogenous blend of Indian as well as Czech cultures. We would like to congratulate the runner's up for putting up a healthy competition, the designs submitted is kept the jury contemplating for a long period.

The" Camouflage with Skoda" design competition began in the month of August, aimed at design studios, companies, universities, design students and design professionals. The closing date of 18th August, has received more than 200 design proposals for the Skoda Slavia camouflage wrap, which has been received across the nation, with 5 design shortlisted.

The final design approved by the jury, which consist members such as Managing Director of Skoda Auto Volkwagen India Private limited, Gurpratap Boparai, Brand Director Skoda Auto india, Zac Hollis, Head of Skoda Design, Oliver Stefani. They have evaluated varied aspects such as creativity and technical expertise having specific view towards aesthetics, innovation, impact, functionality and emotional appeal.