Suzuki 2-wheeler India hints soon it would Launch V-Strom 250 in India

SUZUKI Two wheelers India has recently teased a new motorcycle on its social media handles, thus hinting, that very soon, it would be launching V-Strom 250. if launched, the V-Strom 250 would rival the likes such as the likes of KTM 250 Adventure, Benelli TRk 251 etc.



The company has been tight-lipped about its latest offering in the Indian Market. It has been believed that, Japanese two-wheeler maker is finally ready to introduce V-Strom 250 in the nation. The Suzuki V-Strom has been already on sale in the international market for quite some time.

The upcoming Suzuki V-Strom 250 for India, might share its underpinning and mechanical with the Gixxer 250 series. Powering the Gixxer 250 range would be 249cc, single cylinder, oil cooled engine which develops 26.1 hp of power and 22.2 Nm of peak torque. It would be paired with 6 manual gearbox. The Suzuki might tune this engine differently in order to match the V-Strom 250's ADV characteristics.

With regards to hardware, the motorcycle is would like to receive telescopic forks at the front and mono -shock absorber at the rear and it would run on multi-spoke alloy wheels. The global-spec V -Strom receives circular all LED headlamps, a tall visor, single-piece seat etc. the Suzuki Two wheelers India is expected to launch its new motorcycle within this month.

