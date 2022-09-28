Tata Motors would be launching the Most Affordable Electric Car Today: Tiago EV Car

Homegrown Automotive Manufacturer Tata is all ready to launch its new electric Vehicle " Tiago EV" in India on 28th September,2022. The new Tiago EV will come equipped having new features, a 26kWh battery pack and it is expected to provide more than 300 km of driving range on a single charge.



The new Tata Tiago EV, when it comes to brand's electrified line-up, it would sit below Nexon EV and Tigor EV and it would be among the 10 models, the company had promised to launch by the year, 2026. The Tata Motors is presently India's largest electric Vehicle Manufacturer and this latest EV, is expected to go on sale in the next coming months. The above vehicle was first shown as a concept at a UK event and later in India's Auto Expo 2018.

Expected Price

Tata's upcoming Tiago EV is expected to cost nearing to Rs. 10 lakhs, which would place it among the nation's most affordable electric cars. However, Tata may also roll out the Tiago EV having an introductory Price of under Rs, 10 lakh(ex-showroom).

This would also make the upcoming EV, the cheapest EV by any manufacturer in the segment. Interestingly, the company has already provided offers for its one of the cheapest EVs in the domestic market as its Tigor EV would be priced around Rs. 12.49 lakh. On the other hand, we find other EV manufacturer offer their vehicle only at price above Rs. 20 lakh.

Power Train

When it comes to New Tata Tiago EV, it is likely to come with a 26Wh battery pack and offer more than 300 km of range. It is more likely to receive the same electric motor as well as front-wheel drive setup as the Tigor EV. This motor would churn out about 74.7PS of power and 170 Nm of Torque.

Tata Motor's new EV would also be its smallest electric offering in India, suggesting that its battery capacity, power figures and features would be the lowest in the company's EV line-up. During the launch, the other details such as exact price as well as driving range will be shared.

Features

The New Tiago EV would like to come along with features such as cruise control and multiple re-gen modes. It would also receive different model in order to help having better experience. The new EV's charging time is also expected to very similar to Tigor EV, which would provide 0 to 80% charge in around 65 minutes.

Tata Motors is expected to launch the Tiago EV's XPRES-T Variant too, which would be slightly underpowered when compared to the Passenger vehicle with a range above 200 km.

In addition to this, the Tiago EV will also feature the spilt battery pack, similar to its sibling Tigor EV. This vehicle would be real game changer, the reason being affordable pricing and features in India's mass-market EV segment as well for the company as well.

Tata Motors, on the back of its Nexon EV as well as Tigor EV, has been able to manage as well as capture 88% of the electric passenger vehicle market in India. The company sold 3,845 EVs comprising Nexon EV Prime, Nexon EV Max and Tigor EV in the month of August 2022, as against 4022 units in the month of July,2022.

When it comes to retail sales, it stood at 37,725 units for the month of August 2022, up from the 25,930 units sold in the month of August 2021. Its overall market share also has been improved to 13.75 % from 10.06 % YOY.