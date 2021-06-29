Tata Nexon Owner Gives an Honest Review after Covering 10000 KM

Tata Nexon EV is one of the best selling electric SUV in the Indian Market. It rivals against the MG ZS EV and the Hyundai Kona Electric. The Kerala Govt. has selected, India's own electric SUV Tata Nexon for its Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) as part of its ambitious "Safe Kerala" Programme.

An Tata Nexon Owner, after covering nearing to 10,000 Km, in a year, has given a honest review. The video has been uploaded by (IGuru Crazy) on his YouTube Channel. He also owns Hyundai Elantra but he has stated that, since he has brought the Nexon EV, he has not been driving the Elantra as he feels Nexon EV is more fun to drive.

The first thing, he likes about the above vehicle is, its new front-end design, which looks more like SUV when compared to previous Nexon. The reason being, previous generation of Nexon had more curves hence, it did not suit the SUV nature. However, the front fascia is outstanding and it looks more like a mini Land Rover. But, he still thinks, that the rear of the SUV could be improved as it still looks a bit curvy.

The second thing, what the owner likes is, its interiors, it has got multiple finishes having a grey dashboard, piano black inserts having blue accents and then white for the lower half of the dashboard. The piano-black bit looks classy but receives scratched easily. Hence owner had covered them with PPF. Due to white seats, the cabin also stands out. He also stated that, black as well as beige upholstery is now very common. Hence, the white seats feel fresh and also new. However, one requires to maintain them more.

The seats are not only comfortable, but they are nicely bolstered. However, he misses ventilated seats though. The rear seats are comfortable as it has got ample legroom and headroom. Even for the rear occupants, it has got AC vents and a 12V charging socket.

The drawback is, the touchscreen on the infotainment screen is not the best as it lags; hence the owner is using Apple CarPlay, now it does not bother him. When it comes to sound system, it is one of the best in the segments. The Tata has sourced the speakers from Harman.

The Nexon EV is also quite practical having 350 litres of boot space and one can also fold down the seats in 60:40 spilt. There exists umbrella holders indoors and the door pockets can store bottles too. The owner likes the performance as the Nexon EV can hit a ton in less than 9 seconds. It makes him feel very zippy to drive around the city and he can easily overtake other vehicles.



The owner has been receiving 190 Km of driving range in Normal mode, whereas in sports mode, the driving range falls to 175 km. The disadvantage he feels is, the lack of charging infrastructure if you leave the city. Twice, he has serviced the vehicle and it was free for him. In the beginning, he had some issues and but TATA corrected them. Overall, he is very happy with his Vehicle Nexon EV.