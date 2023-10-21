Tata Power EZ Charge powering e-mobility for cricket fans at all World Cup Venues

Bangalore ; Tata Power, one of India's largest and leading EV charging solutions providers, is playing a pivotal role in ensuring that cricket fans across the country have a seamless EV experience as they pull up to the Cricket World Cup 2023 venues in their electric vehicles.

With the World Cup fervour in full swing, cricket enthusiasts from every corner of India are converging at the match venues. As part of Tata Power's commitment to sustainable mobility, the company's extensive EV charging network has been making e-mobility adoption across the country easier. Tata Power has strategically been installing EV Charging points at diverse locations to build a reliable charging network across the country. Tata Power EZ Charge is present at all Cricket World Cup Venues ensuring that EV owning sports enthusiasts can arrive at the venues, ready for an electrifying experience.

Tata Power's expansive EV charging infrastructure expands across the length and breadth of the nation, providing accessible and reliable charging. All charging stations are open 24 X 7 and monitored real-time by the Network Operation Centre located in Mumbai. The charging experience is made convenient through the award winning Tata Power EZ Charge. EV drivers can also navigate to their closest charging point using the EZ Charge app, book their charging slots and pay with a simple Tag, Charge, Go using the EZ Charge card. The hassle-free EZ Charge experience will ensure that fans can make the journey to witness their favourite teams play, knowing that their EVs will have the swift and EZ Charge they need.

Tata Power's presence across the Cricket World Cup 2023 venues is a testament to its dedication to advancing sustainable mobility in India. Tata Power's extensive nationwide network spreads over 420 cities with more than 59,000 home chargers, 4,900 public and semi-public charging points, and 430 bus charging stations that present at diverse and strategic locations expanding EV charging accessibility across the country.

About Tata Power:

Tata Power (NSE: TATAPOWER; BSE:500400) is one of India’s largest integrated power companies and together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, has an installed/managed capacity of 14,384 MW. The Company has a presence across the entire power value chain - generation of renewable as well as conventional power including hydro and thermal energy, transmission & distribution, and trading. The Company developed the country’s first Ultra Mega Power Project at Mundra (Gujarat) based on super-critical technology. With 5,524 MW of clean energy generation from solar, wind, hydro, and waste heat recovery accounting for 38% of the overall portfolio, the company is a leader in clean energy generation. It has successful public-private partnerships in generation, transmission & distribution in India viz: Powerlinks Transmission Ltd. with Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. for evacuation of Power from the Tala hydro plant in Bhutan to Delhi, Maithon Power Ltd. with Damodar Valley Corporation for a 1,050 MW Mega Power Project at Jharkhand.

Tata Power is currently serving more than 12.9 million consumers via its Discoms, under a public-private partnership model viz Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd. with the Government of Delhi in North Delhi, TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited, TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited, TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited, and TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited with Government of Odisha.