Tesla all set to release a major software update with new features and UI upgrades

Tesla is all set to release a major software update, which incorporates numerous fresh features and an abundance of user interface enhancements.

For Tesla owners, receiving a notification informing them of new software update, which is a welcome development, as it holds the promise of exciting new features and improvements.

Recently, Tesla scope, a platform that tracks Tesla software updates, uncovered information regarding a new update that the automaker is presently rolling out to employee vehicles. This usually indicates that the update would soon be available to the general public. The upcoming update, labelled as version 2023.12 would introduce a variety of new features and significant modifications to the in-car interface of Tesla vehicles.

As per the release notes, Tesla has announced its intention to introduce two distinct font sizes-standard and large-to assist individuals in reading the user interface more easily. Additionally, the automaker is incorporating a search function into the setting and control menu, both of which are included in the latest update.

Use the "search function for quick access to controls and settings. Go to Control then search and enter a search term. Make changes directly from the result or tap the link to jump to that panel in controls.

Tesla FSD Controls

Tesla is on the verge of rolling out a major software update which promises to bring a plethora a new features and enhancements to its vehicles. Among the changes, Tesla is introducing the ability to customize the scroll wheels on the steering wheel, which enabling derivers to customize the personalize their driving experience. The left steering wheel scroll will now also have the capability to control phone calls during a call. These features were described in the released notes for the upcoming update.

The update also includes a new chime sound effect that will play when changing gears. However, this sound is optional and users can choose whether or not to enable it. Additionally, Tesla is bringing passenger seat controls to the rear touchscreen of the Model S and the Model X, which would make it more convenient for passengers to adjust their seating preferences. Tesla is also introducing a new feature called " get to know your Tesla "which serves as an in-car on screen manual. This would help users become more familiar with functions as well as capabilities of their vehicle, making it easier for them to operate their Tesla with greater confidence and ease.