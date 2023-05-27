  • Menu
Tesla Model Y is the World Best Selling Electric Car as per Reports

Tesla Model Y is the 1st electric car to become World Best selling Car.
  • Recently, Tesla Model Y is the first electric vehicle to become the World Best selling electric car
  • The above vehicle has surpassed, both Toyota’s RAV4 and Corolla models to top global sales ranking for the first quarter of 2023. This is as per the data from Jato Dynamics

When it comes to price, the Model Y is about $47,490 and it is comparatively higher when compared corolla 2023, its price is about $21,550 and for Rava, the price is about $27,525 only, as per the reports the Verge.

For the first quarters Tesla model Y has been registered sale around 267,200 units globally, the Corolla sales were around 256,400 and Rava units sold were about 214,700.

In the year, 2021, Musk has predicted that the, Model Y would claim the top spot in the world.

In US, Tesla remains the market leader in the electric vehicle (EV) market in the US with more than 50% share, selling more cars than the other 17 automotive groups combined.

EV sales have increased to represent 7% of all US passenger vehicles sales in 2022, as per the Counter point research.

With the recent price cuts by Tesla and all versions of Tesla’s model y has become eligible for EV tax credit subsidy. It is expected that Tesla would take an even higher market share.

