The NEW Honda Amaze 2021 Launched Today: Five Color Options Available

Today, Honda has unveiled its new facelift version of the Amaze. This new sedan has got a revised grille and also other cosmetic updates too. With regards to powetrain options, the Honda Amaze does retain its engine as well as transmission options.



The Starting price of the Honda Amaze 2021 is around Rs.6.32 lakh for the petrol manual variant.

The new Amaze would be available in 5 color options. It would also receive a new dual tone diamond cut alloys. The vehicle has got a 1.2 litre petrol and 1.5 litre diesel engines.

The Amaze has been divided into 3 new gradients mentioned below

• Amaze E

• Amaze S

• New Amaze VX

The new Amaze has received a projector headlamp setup, which is an upgrade when compared to the halogen setup on the previous version. The positioning of the DRLs has also been moved in the new cluster.