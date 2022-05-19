Toyota Camry Nightshade Special Edition Version for Global Markets

The Toyota Camry has been in news in recent times and the company by introducing the nightshade special edition, the brand more likely to raise the car's appeal worldwide.

The vehicle not only looks good but it offers excellent performance and it would surely appeal to the customers, in case it arrives in India, the rivalry in the luxury sedan segment would increase.

Exteriors

The Toyota Camry Nightshade Special Edition sports a sloping roofline, it has also got muscular hood, a black grille having a honeycomb mesh, wide air dams, black-framed, sleek headlights, wrap-around taillamps and a rear spoiler.

It is flanked by black B-pillars, door mounted ORVMs, and a 19-inch alloy wheels finished in Matte Bronze. The car is offered in Midnight black, Reservoir Blue and white color options.

Interiors

This sedan receives Ventilated seats and also JBL audio system

The New Toyota Camry Nightshade Special Edition has got a premium 5 -seater cabin along with ventilated seats, ambient lighting, an air purifier, rear AC vents and also multifunctional steering wheel.

The vehicle houses a 9 speaker JBL sound system, a digital instrument cluster and 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with Android Auto as well as Apple Carplay support Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera and also electronic stability control in order to ensure the passenger's safety.

Toyota Camry Nightshade special Edition: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Toyota Camry Nightshade special Edition carries a starting price tag of $28.085 (roughly $21.8 lakh). The company still yet to make an announcement, that Premium Sedan would make its way to India.