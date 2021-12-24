Triumph Motorcycles launches Gold Line and Special Edition Bikes in India

Iconic British Premium Maker, Triumph Motorcycles, recently added 9 motorcycles to its existing portfolio, which comprises about 18 motorcycles by launching its new range of Gold line as well as Special edition bikes in the domestic Market. The Triumph Motorcycle India, presently has about 27 bikes in its portfolio.



Out of the 9 new bikes, the Gold line Edition range does feature about 6 motorcycles while the special edition has about 3. All of them have limited period run for a year, the company stated in a statement.

Bikes under the Golden Edition range does begin at Rs.9.55 lakh and it can go up to Rs. 12.75 lakh, comprising street scrambler, Bonneville T100, Bonneville T120, Bonneville T120 black, Bonneville Bobber and Bonneville Speedmaster as per the statement.

Motorcycles under the special Edition begin at Rs. 8.85 lakh and it does go up to Rs2.14 lakh, which comprise street Twin ECI, Rocket 3R 221 and Rocket 3GT 221.

While the company showcasing its hand-painted gold lining skills of Truimph's expert pain shop, it does reflect the customers demand for both, brighter and custom inspired schemes. This new Bonnevill Gold Line Editions has brought a unique style to Truimph's renowned Model Classic range, the company added.

The Gold Line Editions does feature almost all recent updates relating to new Bonneville generation, which include enhanced capability and performance and also more beautiful style, it added.

The company is delighted to launch the Gold line and Special Edition range of Motorcycle in India.

There has been increased demand, from the customers with regards custom painted motorcycles, which set them apart from the rest, providing uniqueness as well as these limited run pain schemes, which perfectly fit the bill. Stated Shoeb Farooq, business head at Truimph Motorcycles India.

One more reason to own Gold line, it has custom hand painted pinstripes which add a special touch to the overall ownership experience as well.

The Gold lines as well as special Editions overall Consist of about 9 Motorcycles, thereby enabling us to provide the largest portfolio of motorcycles by any premium manufacturer India. The company's overall tally in India stands at 27 motorcycles across the modern classics, Roadster and Adventure ranges.