TVS has Teased its Upcoming Motorcycle, Scheduled to Launch on 16th September,2021

TVS have followed very aggressive approach, this time it has released not one, but multiple teaser on social media platform revealing bits of its latest upcoming motorcycle. The company has released nearing to 4 teaser videos, in quick succession



The motorcycle's headlight is among the things, which is visible and it tend to appear to have uniquely shaped LED Daytime Running Lamps. Both, its headlight as well as tail-light also tends to appear to be LEDs.

The Turn signals, however, appear to be quite bulky, which may mean that it could be Halogens. This one is an indicator that, this upcoming bike may most likely be affordably priced.

The TVS company, in its latest teaser of its new bike, it has revealed that, the suilhouette of the bike and it does not appear to have a latest teaser. It does not appear to sport aggressive stance.

The bike does not appear to have a sporty looking tank and has a spilt set up. The teaser released by the company also highlights the letter R towards the end, which may be the first letter of the model's name.







