Upcoming bikes for the month of Jan, 2022
Highlights
Indian is known to be the world’s largest 2-wheeler market, and it could get be little confusing for the buyers as to which bike to choose. Here, we listed the expected launch date as well as expected price of the bikes which would be launched in the month of January, 2022.
|S. No
|Model
|Expected Price
|Expected Date
|1
|Yezdi Motorcycles Roadking Scrambler
|Rs1.60 Lakh*
|Expected Launch Jan, 2022
|2
|Hero Electric AE-8
|Rs70,000* lakh
|Expected Launch Jan, 2022
|3
|Yamaha YZF R1
|Rs20.39 Lakh*
|Expected Launch Jan, 2022
|4
|Kawasaki W175
|Rs1.75 Lakh
|Expected Launch Jan, 2022
|5
|Bajaj NS250
|Rs1.60 Lakh*
|Expected Launch Jan, 2022
|6
|Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
|Rs3.50 Lakh*
|Expected Launch Jan, 2022
|7
|Benelli Leoncino 250
|Rs2.50 Lakh*
|Expected Launch Jan, 2022
|8
|Honda CB300R BS6
|Rs2.50 Lakh*
|Expected Launch Jan, 2022
|9
|Royal Enfield Shotgun
|Rs3 Lakh*
|Expected Launch Jan, 2022
