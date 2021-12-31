Upcoming bikes for the month of Jan, 2022

Indian is known to be the world's largest 2-wheeler market, and it could get be little confusing for the buyers as to which bike to choose. Here, we listed the expected launch date as well as expected price of the bikes which would be launched in the month of January, 2022.





S. No Model Expected Price Expected Date 1 Yezdi Motorcycles Roadking Scrambler Rs1.60 Lakh* Expected Launch Jan, 2022 2 Hero Electric AE-8 Rs70,000* lakh Expected Launch Jan, 2022 3 Yamaha YZF R1 Rs20.39 Lakh* Expected Launch Jan, 2022 4 Kawasaki W175 Rs1.75 Lakh Expected Launch Jan, 2022 5 Bajaj NS250 Rs1.60 Lakh* Expected Launch Jan, 2022 6 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Rs3.50 Lakh* Expected Launch Jan, 2022 7 Benelli Leoncino 250 Rs2.50 Lakh* Expected Launch Jan, 2022 8 Honda CB300R BS6 Rs2.50 Lakh* Expected Launch Jan, 2022 9 Royal Enfield Shotgun Rs3 Lakh* Expected Launch Jan, 2022



