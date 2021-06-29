Upcoming Bikes & Scooters in the Month of July 2021

Are you wondering about upcoming bikes in the month of July 2021, here you can find the list of all upcoming bikes and scooters along with launch date, engine specification and expected price too. For those planning to buy a new bike, you can go through the list and select the one which would not only suit your budget but also your preferences too.

1. Lambretta V125

Expected Price: Rs.87, 000 to Rs.95,000

Launch Date: July 22, 2021,

Scooter, petrol

During the last month, the Lambretta 70th anniversary rally was held, and V-Special was unveiled at the event. The above vehicle is a modern interpretation of classic design featuring latest technology and it is offered in 3 engine options and multiple shades. The V-special is available in three types; they are V50, V125 and V200.

2. Bajaj Pulsar RS400

Expected Price: Rs. 1.75 lakh to 2 lakh

Expected Launch Date: 29th July 2021

Sports, Petrol

Unveiled at the 2014 Auto Expo, Pulsar RS400, Bajaj Power cruiser, sports the similar contour as its younger sibling Pulsar 200Ns, but the former has got a bigger stance. At the Auto Expo back in the year 2014, the prototype revealed has got an assertive front profile featuring dual head lamp.

3. Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

Expected Price: Rs 2.5 to 3 lakh

Expected launch date: 30th July 2021

Sports, Petrol

KTM owned Swedish Motorcycle brand Husqvarna is slated to enter India soon, and it would be bringing its motorcycle range to the nation, even though the launch would take some more time. The manufacturer's much awaited offering Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 and Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 have been spied, while testing in the nation. Both motorcycles were showcased as concepts during EICMA 2016, while its production version has arrived a year later and it has been launched internationally.

4. Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

Expected Price: Rs. 4 lakh to 5 lakh

Scooter, petrol

Piaggio India is planning to add yet another model to its range of scooter dubbed GTS 300. While taking the CBU route, the premium scooter would reportedly be one of the most expensive scooters in its league. It is powered by 278cc, single-cylinder engine, GTS300.