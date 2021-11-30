Upcoming Cars for the Month of December 2021

Now, just few days ahead of Christmas, few car enthusiasts would like to drive all new car on Christmas eve, especially for them and also for all other car enthusiasts who are keen to know the upcoming cars for the month of December. Here, is the list, of new upcoming cars, along with the expected price and launch date.

Serial number Car Model Expected launch Date *Expected Price(ex-showroom) 1 Haval F5 Dec 05, 2021 Rs 13.00 Lakh * 2 Honda Brio 2020 Dec 06, 2021 Rs5.00 Lakh* 3 Volkswagen Tiguan 2021 Dec 07, 2021 Rs28.00 Lakh* 4 Mahindra eKUV100 Dec 10, 2021 Rs8.25 Lakh* 5 Audi Q7 Dec 10, 2021 Rs80.00 Lakh* 6 BMW iX Dec 11, 2021 Rs1.00 Cr* 7 Hyundai Ioniq Dec 12, 2021 Rs20.00 Lakh* 8 Haval Vision 2025 Dec 12, 2021 Rs 20.00 Lakh * 9 MG 3 Dec 12, 2021 Rs 6.00 Lakh * 10 Mini Cooper SE Dec 14, 2021 Rs 50.00 Lakh * 11 Audi Q3 2021 Dec 15, 2021 Rs40.00 Lakh* 12 Nissan Sunny 2021 Dec 15, 2021 Rs8.50 Lakh* 13 Tata Tiago EV Dec 15, 2021 Rs6.00 Lakh* 14 Tesla Model 3 Dec 15, 2021 Rs60.00 Lakh* 15 BMW X6 M50d Dec 15, 2021 Rs1.49 Cr* 16 BMW X6 M50i Dec 18, 2021 Rs1.39 Cr* 17 Maruti Swift Hybrid Dec 15, 2021 Rs10.00 Lakh* 18 MG Marvel X Dec 15, 2021 Rs30.00 Lakh* 19 Toyota Land Cruiser Dec 15, 2021 Rs 1.50 Cr 20 Volkswagen Passat 2021 Dec 15, 2021 Rs30.00 Lakh* 21 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2021 Dec 20, 2021 Rs43.00 Lakh* 22 Tesla Model S Dec 22, 2021 Rs1.50 Cr* 23 ORA iQ Dec 31, 2021 Rs20.00 Lakh*