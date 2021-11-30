Upcoming Cars for the Month of December 2021
Highlights
Now, just few days ahead of Christmas, few car enthusiasts would like to drive all new car on Christmas eve, especially for them and also for all other car enthusiasts who are keen to know the upcoming cars for the month of December. Here, is the list, of new upcoming cars, along with the expected price and launch date.
|Serial number
|Car Model
|Expected launch Date
|*Expected Price(ex-showroom)
|1
|Haval F5
|Dec 05, 2021
|Rs13.00 Lakh*
|2
|Honda Brio 2020
|
Dec 06, 2021
|Rs5.00 Lakh*
|3
|Volkswagen Tiguan 2021
|Dec 07, 2021
|Rs28.00 Lakh*
|4
|Mahindra eKUV100
|Dec 10, 2021
|Rs8.25 Lakh*
|5
|Audi Q7
|Dec 10, 2021
|Rs80.00 Lakh*
|6
|
BMW iX
|Dec 11, 2021
|Rs1.00 Cr*
|7
|Hyundai Ioniq
|Dec 12, 2021
|Rs20.00 Lakh*
|8
|Haval Vision 2025
|Dec 12, 2021
|Rs20.00 Lakh*
|9
|MG 3
|Dec 12, 2021
|Rs6.00 Lakh*
|10
|Mini Cooper SE
|Dec 14, 2021
|Rs50.00 Lakh*
|11
|Audi Q3 2021
|Dec 15, 2021
|Rs40.00 Lakh*
|12
|Nissan Sunny 2021
|Dec 15, 2021
|Rs8.50 Lakh*
|13
|Tata Tiago EV
|Dec 15, 2021
|Rs6.00 Lakh*
|14
|Tesla Model 3
|Dec 15, 2021
|Rs60.00 Lakh*
|15
|BMW X6 M50d
|Dec 15, 2021
|Rs1.49 Cr*
|16
|BMW X6 M50i
|Dec 18, 2021
|Rs1.39 Cr*
|17
|Maruti Swift Hybrid
|Dec 15, 2021
|Rs10.00 Lakh*
|18
|MG Marvel X
|Dec 15, 2021
|Rs30.00 Lakh*
|19
|Toyota Land Cruiser
|Dec 15, 2021
|Rs1.50 Cr
|20
|Volkswagen Passat 2021
|
Dec 15, 2021
|Rs30.00 Lakh*
|21
|Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2021
|Dec 20, 2021
|Rs43.00 Lakh*
|22
|
Tesla Model S
|Dec 22, 2021
|Rs1.50 Cr*
|23
|ORA iQ
|Dec 31, 2021
|Rs20.00 Lakh*
