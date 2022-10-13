Upcoming Cars from Maruti Suzuki: Starting Baleno Cross to New Swift

The company has recently launched the Grand Vitara SUV and the company is planning to expand its SUV portfolio with wide range of new models. Here are the top 3 upcoming Suzuki Cars in India in 2023.

Maruti Suzuki India has made a host of car and SUV launches this year and for the year 2023, the company has really huge plans for the Indian market.

1. Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is considered as one of the most anticipated models in India presently. The SUV was recently spotted testing on the Indian roads along with the newly launched Grand Vitara as well as Mahindra Thar.

The five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny is expected to be unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo but no confirmations yet. When launched, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny will compete with Mahindra Thar as well as Force Gurkha.

The SUV will retain most of the styling elements from the three-door version. The Five door version gets a five twin-spoke alloy wheel design, a large bumper having honeycomb mesh pattern fog lamps on both ends having a tailgate-mounted spare gate wheel.

Taking about the interior, the cabin layout the SUV is expected to remain, but Jimny might have bigger touchscreen system having connected car tech. The feature list would include wireless Apple Car play/Android Auto, 360-degree camera, wireless charging, steering-mounted controls and many more.

2. Maruti Baleno

Maruit Suzuki has launched the updated Baleno to the Indian market beginning this year. And the company is all ready to launch the Baleno Cross in the year, 2023.

The Baleno Cross has recently spied testing on the Indian roads. The Vehicle features a distinctive sloping roofline having a slightly more upright front fascia and higher ground clearance.

4. Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the most popular hatchbacks in the Indian market for nearing to 15 years. The updated Swift has been launched in the Indian market during 2018 and presently due to receive a major facelift.

The 2023 Swift recently has been spied testing in Europe. The hatchback's all new model is most likely to receive global debut by the end of 2022 and its Indian launch might take place in early 2023.

The 2023 Swift would receive feature sleeker headlamps having new LED elements, a completely new front grille, updated bumper having both wider as well as lower air intakes. The fog lamp assembly would get new C-shaped air spitters. Few of its other design highlights would include larger, dual-tone alloy wheels, new body panels, blacked out pillars as well and a spoiler.

As per the Rumors suggest that the new 2023 Maruti Swift might receive mild hybrid tech along with the 1.2L KL12 DualJet petrol engine in the European markets but in India getting a hybrid tech is highly doubtful.