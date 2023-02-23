Volvo Car India has announced Price hike for Petrol Mild-Hybrid Models with Immediate Effect

Recently Volvo Car India, has made an announcement that, it would hike the price of Petrol Mild Hybrid Models with the immediate effect.

When it comes to prices of the Mild-hybrid Variants of the Volvo XC40.XC60 & XC90 SUVs and the S90 luxury sedan has been increased by 1 to 2%.

The reason for the price hike is due to upward price revision of the increase in customs duty as announced in the recent budget.

New Price VS old Price

With the latest price hike, the Volvo XC40 B4 mild-hybrid would cost around Rs. 46.4 lakh, the XC60 B5 mild-hybrid has been priced at Rs 67.90 lakh, while the flagship XC90 B6 mild hybrid would cost around Rs. 98.5lakh. All prices ex-showroom.