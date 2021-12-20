Year End Discount and Exchange Offers on SUV's, Hatchback & Sedans

Car makers generally offer discounts across their product portfolio, one of the sole purpose could be to clear out the existing inventory. Almost all major manufacturers including Tata, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Hyundai, are providing attractive year-end benefits on their range of hatchbacks, sedans and also SUV's.



It is really worth noting when compared to pre-covid years, we find both discounts, as well as offers are lesser this time. The major reason for this, is an ongoing semiconductor crisis as well as Covid related delays have restricted supply, which means the majority of the dealers have lesser number of unsold stocks in their inventories. This naturally led to longer wait period as well as lesser discounts.

Here is the list of the few of the best deals presently available on a few of the most popular models on sale.

December 2021-Year-end Discounts on SUVs

Renualt Duster

Nearing to Rs 1.30 lakh off

The Duster is presently offered with one of the highest year-end discounts, totaling nearing to Rs. 1.30 lakh. This also includes cash discount nearing to RS.50,000, an exchange bonus of nearing to Rs. 50,000 and not to forget corporate benefits nearing to Rs. 30,000.

Nissan Kissan

Nearing to Rs. 1 lakh off

The Nissan Kicks is another attractive model, which is having an attractive year-end discount, this does include a cash discount nearing to Rs. 15,000, and also exchange bonus of nearing to Rs. 70,000 and corporate benefits nearing to Rs. 10,000. Nissan is also providing additional Rs.5,000 discount for online bookings. The 1.3 litre turbo-petrol variants have more discount when compared to 1.5 litre petrol variants.

Mahindra XUV300

Upto Rs. 69,000 off

Benefits on the XUV300 does include a cash discount of nearing to Rs. 30,000, an exchange bonus of nearing to Rs. 25,000 and corporate benefits nearing to Rs. 4000. Customers can also avail additional offers as well as accessories worth nearing to Rs. 10,000 thus bringing the total benefits of Rs. 69,000.

Maruti S-cross

Nearing to Rs 45000 off

The S-Cross would be available with maximum benefits nearing to Rs. 45.000, which does include a cash discount nearing to Rs. 15,000 and exchange bonus worth Rs. 25,000 and corporate discount nearing to Rs. 5,000.

Tata Harrier

Nearing to Rs. 40,000 off

For the month of December, the dealers are providing an exchange discount worth about Rs. 40,000/ and a corporate discount nearing to Rs.25000 on all, except the dark edition variants. The dark edition, on the other hand is being offered with a Rs. 20,000 exchange discount.

Tata Safari

Nearing to Rs.40,000 off

This month, the buyers will be avail an exchange discount nearing to Rs. 40,000 on all variants of the Safari, save for the Gold edition. There is no cash discounts on the corporate benefits on the Safari in the month of December.

TATA Nexon

Nearing to Rs.25000 off

The Nexon EV is presently offered with Rs.15,000 exchange discount for the XZ+ Lux variant and Rs 10,000 exchange discount for the XZ+variant.

Toyota Urban Cruiser

Nearing to Rs 15000 off

When it comes to Benefits on the Urban Cruiser, this December, amounts up to Rs15,000, which is presently offered as an exchange bonus. There are no cash discounts or corporate benefits on offer with regard to Urban Cruiser.

Year End Discounts on MPV's for December 2021

REnualt Triber

Nearing to Rs 60,000 off

Buyers of the 2021 Triber can avail varied benefits nearing to Rs.40,000, This does include a cash discount of Rs.10,000, and also exchange bonus nearing to Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000. If, however, you are choosing MY2020 model, the cash discount as well as exchange bonus would rise to Rs.25,000, thus bringing the total to Rs. 60,000.

Year End Discounts on Sedans for December 2021

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Up to Rs 50,000 off

Buyers can presently avail the benefits nearing to Rs. 50,000 for the Turbo and Rs. 15,000 for the CNG. The rest of the range would be available with benefits worth nearing to Rs.25,000, This does include cash discounts, corporate benefits as well as exchange bonuses.

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Nearing to Rs. 48,000 off

The ever-affordable Alto 800 would be available with benefits nearing to Rs 48,000 this December. This does include a cash discount nearing to Rs. 30,000, an exchange bonus of nearing to Rs. 15000 and also corporate benefit of nearing to Rs. 3000.

Hyundai i20

Nearing to Rs 40,000 off

For the month of December 2021, the buyers can avail varied benefits worth Rs40,000 on the Turbo iMT versions and Rs. 15000 when it comes to diesel versions. There are no benefits with the rest of the range.

Renauld Kwid

Nearing to Rs 35,000 off

All those buyers who are looking forward to get their hands on Kwid, this December, can avail benefits nearing to Rs. 35,000, which does include cash discount of nearing to Rs. 10,000, exchange bonuses nearing to Rs. 15000 and corporate benefits nearing to Rs. 10,000. Renault is also providing additional cost discount of Rs. 10,000 on MY2020 cars. The customers also receive about Rs. 10,000 as loyalty bonus.

Honda Jazz

Upto Rs 33,000 off

Benefits, when it comes to Jazz total up to Rs 33,000 and include a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 5,000, a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. Honda is also providing an additional Rs 9,000 off as Honda-to-Honda exchange loyalty bonus.

Toyota Glanza

Nearing to Rs 22,000 off

The Toyota Glanza can be availed with benefits nearing to Rs 22,000 and cash discount nearing to Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus nearing to Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount nearing to Rs 2000.