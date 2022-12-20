Zapp i300 Electric Bike Receives 2023 German Design Award

Recently British EV has built an exoskeleton architecture and it features a powerful electric motor to combine the agility of a step though the form factor having the acceleration of a high-performance motorcycle.



The above bike has been manufactured by the British Company Zapp Electric Vehicles it has been awarded excellent product Design award in the motorcycle category for the year, 2023 German Design Awards, having the independent jury of design experts commending the i300's outstanding design quality.

The Zapp's design team has created a unique and innovative Z-shaped exoskeleton architecture. This distinctive design ensures the i300 is as lightweight as possible to maximise battery range and on road performance, thus helping the i300 achieve a 0-30mph/48kph of just 2.3 seconds.

Another key innovation of the i300 is its ultra-portable double battery system. Each battery weighs about 6 kg and it can be charged from 20% to 80% via standard 220V /110V wall sockets in under 40 minutes. The portability of the battery pack makes the i300 easy to charge anywhere and anytime without reliance on a public charging network.

Zapp EV states, it is committed to Gen-2 sustainable design and production and the i300 exemplifies zapp's mission to create truly sustainable products. Not only are the most of the i300;s components recyclable, but its exoskeleton architecture lowers the number of components.

The German Design Awards Jury stated, The Zapp i300 Carbon, impresses because it has got a striking design language which is perfectly embodies the demand for lightness, dynamism, flexibility and progressive technology down to the last detail. The portable battery having the practical carrying hand is further evidence of the well thought out and contemporary design concept.

Launched in the year, 2022, the i300 is a high-performance bike is capable of motorbike levels of performance in a step through silhouette. The i300 is the first in a suit of high performance electric motorcycle products to come. Zapp EV operates an advanced direct to customer (DTC) experience called DSDTC (Drop-ship-direct-to-customer).