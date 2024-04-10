Live
Just In
Bajaj Auto unveils e-3 wheelers
Hyderabad: Bajaj Auto Limited, one of the leading two-wheeler and three- wheeler companies, launched its range of cargo and passenger electric three-wheelers (e-3Ws) in Hyderabad on Tuesday. BabjiNelli, Divisional Manager Sales and Kuber K V, Divisional Manager Service at Bajaj Auto Ltd, said: “We are delighted to present the new Bajaj e-3W in both passenger and cargo formats.”
He said, “For decades, our customers have given us their unwavering trust and support. We are conscious of the responsibility a leader carries, so we have used our deep understanding of the customer to develop these safe, reliable and high-performance vehicles. Range, load carrying capability and gradeability are a priority. To ensure after sales support, we have set up a round-the-clock service. Subsequently, we will expand our distribution to cities across Telangana.”