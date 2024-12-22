Best Car Models of 2024

Overview

The automotive industry is one of the most transformative sectors, contributing significantly to the Indian economy. Due to rapid advancements and evolving market trends, the industry has witnessed significant growth . Innovations in car technology and competitive prices continue to attract buyers. In this article we are discussing how the overall year for the automotive industry was in 2024 and which are the top 10 car models that have influenced the market.

Transformation of the Automotive Industry after the Pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic not only impacted humans but also left long-lasting effects on industries. The government issued a nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of the disease, but it disrupted the entire supply chain of automotive industries, which negatively affected the production of the auto spare parts. Customer demand for passenger vehicles declined, leading to revenue loss. Production of commercial vehicle spare parts was also impacted as the export and import of goods stopped due to sealed borders. After 2021 , it became essential for automotive industries to find ways to revive production and recover losses. Therefore, introducing new innovations and technologies in the market became mandatory. In addition to this , the threats of global warming provided another reason for the government to encourage automotive industries to adopt innovations. Vehicle electrification, regulatory improvements , technological innovations , Supply Chain modernization, and customer-centric solutions are some of the steps taken to drive growth in the automotive sector.

Top Automotive Picks of 2024

It will be an overwhelming experience for our buyers to choose from 260 car models. Consumer Reports has made this process easier for the buyers and picked some top models of the year. The selection process was based on a few criteria like road-test performance, predicted reliability, owner satisfaction, and safety.

Best SUV: 2024 Subaru Crosstrek

The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek has been redesigned with smart upgrades that make it even more appealing. Modifications like a smoother engine and transmission, a modern infotainment system, an optional power driver’s seat, and enhanced safety features through the upgraded EyeSight system.The Crosstrek offers the best fuel economy for a non-hybrid all-wheel-drive SUV. To provide a better driving experience, the upgraded 2.5-liter engine is quicker, quieter, and more satisfying.It delivers a smooth, comfortable ride with great handling for everyday driving. The cabin feels spacious with supportive seats and excellent visibility. Whether you’re running errands in the city or heading out for a weekend adventure, the Crosstrek’s versatility makes it a great choice.

Hybrid/PHEV Car: 2024 Toyota Prius and Prius Prime

The Toyota Prius makeover comes with more sporty looks and a big performance boost—75 more horsepower than the previous model. It’s a fuel-efficient car and accelerates much faster, shaving 2.6 seconds off its 0-60 mph time, even with the added bonus of all-wheel drive.This redesign not only makes the Prius cooler to look at but also more fun to drive. A few trade-offs with the upgrades, such as the cabin not being quite as roomy or as comfortable as before, do not affect much .For those who want more efficiency, the Prius Prime plug-in hybrid offers up to 39 miles of electric-only driving, perfect for short commutes or errands. It delivers an impressive 43 mpg overall even when the battery runs out. With these two models—the Toyota Prius and Prius Prime—you get style, efficiency, and versatility all in one package.

Compact SUV: 2024 Subaru Forester

The Subaru Forester marks its 11th time as a Top Pick for some good reasons. Its boxy design creates impressive interior space and unbeatable visibility.Thanks to large doors and a higher ride height, it provides a breeze to the buyers when they get in and out. Comfortable seats, plenty of passenger space, and a large, practical cargo area are perfect for everything from groceries to gear for weekend trips. The Forester also shines with its smooth, comfortable ride and secure, responsive handling, making it one of the best in its class. It’s a well-rounded, reliable small SUV that continues to deliver year after year.

Small Car: 2024 Mazda3

Small cars can also be affordable , fun, and exciting to drive. The Mazda3 sedan and hatchback are two models that are highly entertaining, with sharp handling and smooth engines. The base model comes with a 191-hp engine, which is quite powerful as compared to its competitors, while the 227-hp turbocharged engine gives drivers who want more excitement a thrilling option. Car buyers will be surprised to see that its small size and low price do not impact its premium feel , especially in the higher trims. It seems like it belongs in a higher class compared to other mainstream small cars. You can also get it with all-wheel drive, and for 2024, standard features like Blind Spot Warning and Rear Cross Traffic Warning are a few eye-catching features, making this car a true value for money .

Midsized Car: 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid

If buyers are looking for a car that is a fuel efficient , well-rounded package similar to smaller, less efficient cars, then the only name that comes to mind is the Toyota Camry Hybrid .A unique combination of features with an impressive 94-point road-test score makes it in the top car models list. Outstanding reliability and fuel efficiency are some of its highlights . The Camry Hybrid delivers an impressive 47 mpg overall, with 53 mpg on the highway, making it an excellent choice for both daily commuting and long road trips. It is a fantastic balance of performance, economy, and comfort.

Conclusion : After reviewing all the models , it seems that the automotive industry is truly considering car buyers' needs and reaching their imagination. We look forward to seeing some great models with amazing features in 2025.