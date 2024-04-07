Live
- IPL 2024: Shepherd's 10-ball 39 tops fifties by Shaw, Stubbs as MI beat DC by 29 runs
- IPL 2024: Fifties by Shaw, Stubbs in vain as MI beat DC by 29 runs
- IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants win toss, elect to bat first vs GT
- Prime Minister condemns Congress's 'Appeasement Document' In Nawada.
- Miraj Craftsman's Legacy: Sitars And Tanpuras Awarded Coveted Geographical Indication Tags
- IPL 2024: Ian Bishop apologises for saying Virat Kohli took ‘just’ 39 balls for reaching fifty
- DMK stands for ‘dynasty’, ‘money swindling’ and ‘Katta Panchayat’: JP Nadda
- Suchirindia Foundation 31st State Level Science talent search examination, Sir CV Raman Young Genius awards ceremony.
- Teach DMK a lesson over failed promises, Palaniswami urges govt employees and teachers
- ‘Congress used to starve the poor and feed biryani to terrorists’: CM Yogi campaigns in Rajasthan
Just In
India needs at least 1 mn fast chargers to adopt EVs by 2030: Amitabh Kant
The G20 sherpa and former NITI Aayog CEO, Amitabh Kant has said that India needs at least one million fast chargers to adopt electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030.
The G20 sherpa and former NITI Aayog CEO, Amitabh Kant has said that India needs at least one million fast chargers to adopt electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030.
In a post on X, he said that instead of importing, the country needs to push localisation content in manufacturing, with megawatt-hour charging for buses and commercial vehicles.
"All EV players & startups instead of creating tech silos must work together to build an interoperable fast-charging network. This is critical for providing impetus to the EV movement in India," Kant wrote.
According to Counterpoint Research, India’s EV sales nearly doubled in 2023 and are likely to grow 66 per cent this year, driven by rising consumer interest, government initiatives and infrastructure development.
Speaking at Ather Energy’s community day event, Kant said that India is already the biggest exporter of two-wheelers in the world.
The future is electric in India which has seen a meteoric rise in EV adoption and homegrown companies should now aim to make electric two-wheelers for the global market, he added.
At the event, the former NITI Aayog CEO also mentioned that the transformation of India’s automotive sectors is key as it contributes 7 per cent to its GDP, 35 per cent to manufacturing GDP and 8 per cent to total exports.