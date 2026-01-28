‘No divorces or crossfires’ in alliance: Lokesh

Mangalagiri: Declaring that there are ‘no divorces or crossfires’ within the ruling alliance, TDP general secretary and IT & HRD Minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday called for firm unity among NDA coalition partners, warning party leaders to stay alert against the YSRCP attempts to create divisions and weaken the government.

Addressing the TDP Parliament Committees workshop at the TDP Central Office here, Lokesh urged workers to remain alert. “The YSR Congress Party is trying to create differences among us. We must be vigilant,” he said. The programme was inaugurated by Lokesh along with TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao. Presidents and general secretaries from all 25 parliamentary constituencies, besides newly appointed committee members, attended the training session.

Lokesh asked party leaders to set aside personal grievances and resolve issues internally. Recalling the period when TDP was in opposition, he said false cases had been filed against many leaders. “We suffered a lot. We can’t afford internal fights now. The continuity of this government is important,” he said.

Lokesh said that Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan also stressed the need for long-term unity. He said the alliance should aim to remain in power for at least 15 years to ensure sustained development. “An alliance means compromise and coordination. Minor issues will come. We must solve them together,” he said.

Calling for organisational reforms, Lokesh proposed term limits for party posts, including senior leaders. “No one should hold the same position more than twice. Leadership must keep changing,” he said. He said grassroots workers should be encouraged to rise to top levels, adding that the Parliament Committee system was introduced after months of effort.

He urged party members to spend more time at party offices and stay connected with workers. He praised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for regularly meeting party cadres despite his heavy schedule. He said 83 per cent of Parliament Committee members were first-time representatives, reflecting the party’s focus on new leadership. Lokesh said individuals are temporary, but the party is permanent. “We are here to strengthen the system, not ourselves,” he said.

Lokesh projected Naidu as the “brand ambassador of development,” crediting him for attracting companies such as ArcelorMittal, Google, and Cognizant to Andhra Pradesh. He criticised the YSRCP over alleged adulteration scandals, saying it had damaged the state’s image.

Highlighting government achievements, Lokesh said the NDA coalition was spending nearly Rs 30,000 crore annually on pensions and welfare. He listed free bus travel for women, free LPG cylinders, farmer support, job creation, and road repairs as key achievements. Several ministers, MPs, MLAs, and senior leaders attended the programme.