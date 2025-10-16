  • Menu
Ola Electric Launches Ola Shakti – A Portable Power Backup Device

Highlights

Ola Electric launches Ola Shakti, a portable battery system to power home appliances, farms, and businesses. Affordable, reliable clean energy backup with smart app control.

Ola Electric, led by Bhavish Aggarwal, introduced Ola Shakti, a small, portable power backup device.

What Ola Shakti Does

It can power home appliances like air conditioners, refrigerators, and water pumps on farms or businesses.

Expansion into Clean Energy

Ola Electric is moving beyond electric vehicles to help with clean energy and power storage.

Different Sizes and Prices

Ola Shakti comes in four sizes:

  • 1.5 kWh for Rs 29,999
  • 3 kWh for Rs 55,999
  • 5.2 kWh for Rs 1,19,999
  • 9.1 kWh for Rs 1,59,999

Booking and Delivery

Pre-booking started at Rs 999. Delivery will begin by Makar Sankranti 2026.

Features of Ola Shakti

  • Instant power switch
  • Weatherproof batteries
  • Can be controlled by a phone app
  • Provides about 1.5 hours of backup power

Plans for Growth

Ola Electric will use its factories and stores to make and sell Ola Shakti widely without extra investment. They are also working on a version for businesses.

