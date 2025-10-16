Live
- GOP Challenges Democrats Over Bipartisan Spending Bill
- Bharti Airtel Announces a Strategic Partnership with IBM to Augment Airtel Cloud
- CML Treatment Goals Are Evolving: Why Deeper Responses and Quality of Life Matter More Than Ever
- VP Radhakrishnan and Brazilian counterpart discuss enhancing ties in defence, connectivity
- Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 Breaks All Records with 276 Crore Customer Visits
- Southee’s availability likely limited to Ashes opener in England setup
- BLS International wins prestigious 3 Year Contract from Ministry of External Affairs, India to establish and operate Indian Visa Application Centres in China
- Deconstruct creates GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the ‘The Longest Skincare Livestream’ with Dermatologists
- Rolls-Royce expands strategic partnership with Bharat Forge to manufacture fan blades for its Pearl 10x engines
- Billion Hearts Launches PicSee The World’s First Mutual Photo Sharing App, powered by AI
Ola Electric Launches Ola Shakti – A Portable Power Backup Device
Highlights
Ola Electric launches Ola Shakti, a portable battery system to power home appliances, farms, and businesses. Affordable, reliable clean energy backup with smart app control.
Ola Electric, led by Bhavish Aggarwal, introduced Ola Shakti, a small, portable power backup device.
What Ola Shakti Does
It can power home appliances like air conditioners, refrigerators, and water pumps on farms or businesses.
Expansion into Clean Energy
Ola Electric is moving beyond electric vehicles to help with clean energy and power storage.
Different Sizes and Prices
Ola Shakti comes in four sizes:
- 1.5 kWh for Rs 29,999
- 3 kWh for Rs 55,999
- 5.2 kWh for Rs 1,19,999
- 9.1 kWh for Rs 1,59,999
Booking and Delivery
Pre-booking started at Rs 999. Delivery will begin by Makar Sankranti 2026.
Features of Ola Shakti
- Instant power switch
- Weatherproof batteries
- Can be controlled by a phone app
- Provides about 1.5 hours of backup power
Plans for Growth
Ola Electric will use its factories and stores to make and sell Ola Shakti widely without extra investment. They are also working on a version for businesses.
Next Story