Tata Sierra 2025 Launched: Modern Look, Big Features & Three Engine Options

The Sierra returns with a fresh, modern look.

It still keeps the classic Sierra style.

Big 19-inch alloys give it a bold stance.

Price & Booking

Starts at ₹11.49 lakh.

Bookings open online and at dealerships.

Exterior

No spare wheel on the tailgate.

This makes the boot easier to use.

Colours

Six colours are offered.

A Dark Edition is coming soon.

Space & Comfort

Rear Seats

Very good legroom and headroom.

Tall passengers fit easily.

Three adults can sit comfortably.

Boot Space

Boot space is 622 litres.

Folds to over 1200 litres.

Fits 4–5 cabin bags.

Features

Screens

10.25-inch driver display.

12.3-inch touchscreen.

12.3-inch co-driver screen.

Audio

12-speaker JBL system.

Supports Dolby Atmos.

Comfort & Convenience

Ventilated front seats.

Dual-zone climate control.

Rear AC vents.

360° camera.

Head-up display.

Keyless entry.

Safety

6 airbags.

ABS with EBD.

ESC and Hill Assist.

ISOFIX mounts.

Rear parking sensors.

Top variants add TPMS, front sensors, and Level 2 ADAS.

Engines

1.5L NA Petrol

Good for city use.

Offers MT and DCT.

1.5L Turbo Petrol

New engine.

Strong performance.

Comes with AT.

1.5L Diesel

Best for long drives.

Comes with MT and AT.