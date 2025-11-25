Tata Sierra 2025 Launched: Modern Look, Big Features & Three Engine Options
The Tata Sierra 2025 returns with a bold new design, premium features, 19-inch alloys, spacious interiors, and three engine options. Prices start at ₹11.49 lakh.
The Sierra returns with a fresh, modern look.
It still keeps the classic Sierra style.
Big 19-inch alloys give it a bold stance.
Price & Booking
Starts at ₹11.49 lakh.
Bookings open online and at dealerships.
Exterior
No spare wheel on the tailgate.
This makes the boot easier to use.
Colours
Six colours are offered.
A Dark Edition is coming soon.
Space & Comfort
Rear Seats
Very good legroom and headroom.
Tall passengers fit easily.
Three adults can sit comfortably.
Boot Space
Boot space is 622 litres.
Folds to over 1200 litres.
Fits 4–5 cabin bags.
Features
Screens
10.25-inch driver display.
12.3-inch touchscreen.
12.3-inch co-driver screen.
Audio
12-speaker JBL system.
Supports Dolby Atmos.
Comfort & Convenience
Ventilated front seats.
Dual-zone climate control.
Rear AC vents.
360° camera.
Head-up display.
Keyless entry.
Safety
6 airbags.
ABS with EBD.
ESC and Hill Assist.
ISOFIX mounts.
Rear parking sensors.
Top variants add TPMS, front sensors, and Level 2 ADAS.
Engines
1.5L NA Petrol
Good for city use.
Offers MT and DCT.
1.5L Turbo Petrol
New engine.
Strong performance.
Comes with AT.
1.5L Diesel
Best for long drives.
Comes with MT and AT.