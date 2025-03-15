Tesla's big move for India!

New Delhi: Elon Musk’s Tesla has initiated the process for the certification and homologation of two of its electric cars in India, which is an essential requirement for all vehicles before they can be sold in the country.

Tesla India Motor & Energy Pvt Ltd, the local unit of Musk's firm, has submitted two new applications for homologation of the Model Y and Model 3 cars in India, according to industry sources.

Homologation is the process of certifying that a vehicle is roadworthy and meets the norms laid out for all vehicles manufactured in India or imported into the country. The tests ensure that the vehicle matches the requirements of the Indian market in terms of emission and safety and roadworthiness in accordance with the Central Motor Vehicle Rules.

The company had earlier submitted seven applications for homologation in India earlier which were meant for test cars. An eighth application was approved recently. The move comes amid talks with the US and India on a free trade agreement under which tariffs are expected to be lowered by both countries to enhance bilateral trade.

Continued from p1 Musk has been keen to enter India as he is looking for a foothold in the world’s third-largest car market as an alternative to China, after the communist country came under strict US sanctions.

While the Indian government is keen that Musk set up a plant in India to make Tesla for the local market, the billionaire wants to export the car to the country without any immediate manufacturing plans.