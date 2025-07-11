Time For Sustainable Mobility: Electric Car Launches in July 2025

The growing demand for sustainability is one of the most critical needs of our generation. Adopting sustainable practices has become a common trend in many places. India is not far behind - with the growing demand for electric vehicles, the country is seeing a significant rise in the production and sales of Electric Vehicles.

July 2025 is an exciting month for automobile enthusiasts as several carmakers gear up to roll out their latest electric vehicles (EVs). Here’s a look at the most anticipated EVs hitting the roads this month.

Kia Carens Clavis EV

Kia India is all set to launch its Kia Carens Clavis EV on the 15th of July 2025. It is a significant milestone as it marks India’s first three-row electric MPV. Retaining the ICE Clavis styling, it adds EV touches like a sealed grille, aero-optimized wheels, and a front charging flap. As far as the interior is concerned, expect a dual-screen floating console, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, Bose audio, V2L/V2V charging, and Level-2 ADAS. Kia Carens Clavis EV is expected to be priced between Rs 16 lakhs to 26 lakhs.

Key Features and Specs

Battery Capacity: Two battery options shared with the Hyundai Creta EV:

42 kWh pack for approximately 390 km range

51.4 kWh pack for approximately 490 km (MII‑Part 1+2 cycle).

Power and Torque - Power outputs range from 133 bhp to 171 bhp, driving the front wheels.

MG Cyberster

A delight to the eye, the MG Cyberster is ready to hit the roads by 28th of July 2025. MG Cyberster is a premium electric MPV which is a sleek two-seater. Its standout features include electrically‑operated scissor doors, a soft‑top roof, and a triple‑screen digital cockpit. Inside, expect a flat‑bottom steering wheel, ADAS suite, Bose audio, and premium finishes. The estimated price of MG Cyberster is Rs 80 Lakhs.

Key Features and Specs

Battery Options –

64 kWh (Single-motor, RWD)

77 kWh (Dual-motor, AWD)

Range - 580 km (CLTC)

Power –

RWD: approximately 309 bhp

AWD: approximately 503–537 bhp

Torque –

AWD: 725 Nm

MG M9

MG is gearing up for yet another electric car this month with the MG M9. Globally known as the Maxus Mifa 9, the MG M9 is a luxury MPV. This SUV comfortably seats seven or eight passengers. The ultra‑premium “Presidential Limousine” trim features electric sliding doors, ottoman second‑row seats with massage, touchscreen handrails, three‑zone climate control, Level 2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, and rear entertainment screens. The estimated price range of MG M9 is between Rs 60 Lakhs to Rs 70 lakhs.

Key Features and Specs

Battery and Range - 90 kWh NMC battery offering a range of approximately 430–548 km WLTP

Power and Torque - 241–245 bhp (245 PS) and 350 Nm torque

Electric Vehicles are fast becoming a mainstream choice for many focusing on sustainability. For eco-conscious buyers and tech enthusiasts alike, this month marks the perfect opportunity to embrace the electric revolution and drive into a cleaner, smarter future.