Ugadi offer on Oben Electric’s bike

Oben Electric, electric motorcycle manufacturer, has announced a festive offer on its flagship electric motorcycle, the Rorr EZ Sigma, to celebrate Ugadi. Rolled out for a limited period until the end of March, the festive pricing is designed to encourage customers to begin the auspicious new year with a smart, high-performance, and sustainable mobility choice, blending advanced technology with meaningful savings this festive season.

Under the festive offer, customers can avail total benefits of up to Rs37,000. The bike is now available starting at Rs1,09,999. Along with the special festive pricing, customers will also receive free 5-Year / 60,000 km extended warranty and a free 1-Year Oben Connect App subscription with unlimited data.

This initiative further reinforces company’s commitment to accelerating electric mobility adoption by combining advanced technology, superior ownership value, and highly competitive festive pricing.