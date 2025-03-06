Ultraviolette Unveils Tesseract Electric Scooters in India; Check Prices

Ultraviolette is set to launch a range of affordable electric scooters and motorcycles in India, aiming to target the mass market that dominates the country's electric vehicle (EV) space. This strategic move marks a shift for the company, which previously struggled to cater to the mass market with its premium F77 series.

Yesterday, Ultraviolette introduced the Tesseract, an electric scooter priced at Rs. 1.20 lakh. The company also unveiled the Shockwave, an electric enduro motorcycle, priced at Rs. 1.50 lakh for the first 1000 customers. The launch of the Shockwave has generated significant excitement in the Indian off-road community. With these launches, Ultraviolette is clearly focusing on volume production and sales, moving beyond the premium market segment.

The Bengaluru-based company also shared its plans for the next three years during the launch event. The Tesseract belongs to the S series, while the Shockwave is part of the L series. Ultraviolette also mentioned two additional series: the X series, which may include sportier models, and the B series, which could feature power cruiser bikes.

Ultraviolette's new range signifies its commitment to scaling its business and creating more affordable EV options for the Indian market. While the F77 helped establish the brand as a premium EV player, the real opportunity for growth lies in producing mass-market products. The company plans to start production of the Tesseract and Shockwave in Q1 2026. There are also speculations that more powerful variants of these models may be introduced next year, potentially at a higher price point.