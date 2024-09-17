18 mobile phones including Wilson Garden Naga’s seized

Bengaluru : Darshan Thoogudeepa, who was sent to Parappana Agrahara Jail in the Renukaswamy murder case, was the cause of a big controversy. Darshan, who was smoking a cigarette while sitting with the rowdies, brought out the prison illegalities. The CCB police are investigating the same case and raided the jail again on Sunday. About 18 mobiles were seized including the mobile that was with Wilson Garden Naga during this raid. Apart from this, drugs and money were also found.

There was an allegation that Wilson Garden Naga was in prison and extorting money by threatening people from outside. Thus, the CCB officials raided the jail and seized his mobile phone. It was obvious that Naga was already close with Darshan. After this, the CCB team, which was keeping an eye on him, seized his mobile phone and warned him not to participate in this kind of activity again.

Rs 1.3 lakh worth Samsung phones, seven electric stoves, five knives, three mobile phone chargers, two pen drives, Rs 36,000 in cash, 15 mobile phones including cigarette, beedi and match boxes were recovered during the raid.

On the other hand, the prison authorities have faced an inquiry regarding the granting of VIP treatment. But the prison authorities are not giving adequate information during the interrogation. The personnel posted near Darshan Barrack did not provide information despite asking them many times.

It has come to light, however, that the prison authorities have been negligent in not maintaining the staff assignment diary. If this information is found, it will be known who the staff was who helped Darshan to get VIP hospitality. Even though Darshan has been shifted to Ballari jail, the VIP treatment case investigation is continuing, and their role will be revealed in a few days.