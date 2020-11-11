ASC 'Tornadoes' breaks nine records

Bengaluru: The ASC Motorcycle Display team "Tornadoes" has been the cynosure of the Indian Army, epitomising the spirit of adventure, dare-devilry, technical skill and esprit-de-corps. Stunt riding on a motorcycle demands guts, personal courage, determination, physical fitness and great skill in handling the "motorcycle". The "Tornadoes" created a sensation at its first appearance at the IX ASIAN in 1982 at Jaipur.

Since then the Tornadoes have performed in numerous display shows in and outside India. The ASC "Tornadoes" have found their place in the Guinness Book of World Records, Limca Book of Records, Asia Book of Unique World Records and India Book of Records, on more than one occasion and have excelled in breaking their records and establish new ones again and again. This trend has continued over the passage of time and the team has left no stone unturned in furthering this record ahead in the quest to persistently surpass themselves.