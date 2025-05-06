BBMP Plans to Regulate Unauthorised PGs in Bengaluru

The BBMP (Bengaluru City Corporation) is planning to take action against PG (Paying Guest) houses that are running without permission.

They want to make sure that PGs follow rules about cleanliness and parking.

Parking and Overcrowding Problems

Many PGs are located on small roads. This causes traffic jams because tenants park their vehicles on the road. Some PGs also have more people than allowed, making the situation worse.

BBMP Wants New Rules

BBMP wants to make it a rule that PGs must have parking spaces.

They are also thinking about closing PGs that do not follow these rules.

According to the law, businesses like PGs cannot be built on roads smaller than 40 feet wide.

But over 1,800 PGs are still operating without licenses and are breaking these rules.

These PGs use city services like waste collection and roads but don’t pay any fees for these services.

Changing the Rules

BBMP is thinking of changing the law to make it easier to legalise PGs that meet basic requirements like hygiene and parking.

The BBMP knows many students and workers depend on PGs, so they do not want to close them suddenly.

Instead, they plan to send a proposal to the state government to make PGs legal under certain conditions.

Concerns About Rent Hikes

The BBMP is also worried that if PGs become legal, owners may raise rents unfairly.

They are thinking about a license system that would help control rents, like how hostels are managed.

Inspections and Actions Taken

BBMP recently inspected 4,456 PGs in the city:

2,504 PGs were authorised

1,799 PGs were unauthorised

Out of these, 533 PGs were found breaking the rules.

Notices were sent, and 94 PGs were shut down.

Among these, 92 were unauthorised PGs and 2 were authorised but did not meet the required standards.







