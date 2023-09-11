Bengaluru bandh today

Bengaluru: With the Private Motorists’ Union calling for a city-wide bandh on September 11, preparations are in full swing to ensure that commuters do not face undue traffic disruptions. In a proactive move, 500 additional Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses are set to hit the streets, offering much-needed relief to passengers.

These supplementary buses will be operational in Bengaluru from 5 am to 10 pm on Monday. The focus of this service expansion will primarily cover key areas such as the Airport, Sarjapur, Attibele, Mysore Road, Electronic City, Yelahanka, Whitefield, and Outer Ring Road. BMTC has also stated that further adjustments to the number of buses deployed will be made based on passenger traffic.

The expanded bus routes will include connections from major bus stands like Kempegowda Bus Stand, KR Market, and Shivajinagar Bus Stands to destinations such as Kadugodi, Sarjapura, Attibele, Anekal, Bannerghatta/Jigani, Harohalli, Bidadi, Tavarekere, Nelamangala, Hersanghatta, Doddaballapur, Devanahalli, Bagalur, Channasandra, and Hoskote, as well as the Outer Ring and Inner Ring Roads. Additionally, approximately 4,000 extra trips are scheduled to serve major city locations. To ensure that passengers are not inconvenienced during the bandh, BMTC staff and Chariot Patrol forces will closely monitor bus traffic on major roads, bus stands, and junctions throughout the city. Additional buses will be deployed on routes with high passenger traffic. Private vehicle usage will be prohibited from midnight on Sunday until midnight on Monday, as per the decision of the Private Motorists’ Union. The union has also appealed to the public to inform others about the bandh and lend their support.

More than 7 lakh vehicles operated by 32 organisations are expected to come to a halt during the bandh. Airport taxi services will be completely suspended, and ride-sharing platforms like Ola and Uber, as well as auto-rickshaws and regular taxis, will not be in operation. Buses with corporate agreements have also pledged support for the bandh and will cease operations.

The bandh will impact school transportation services for those who rely on private vehicles. Goods vehicles are also likely to be affected. Over 3 lakh autos, 1.5 lakh taxis, 20,000 goods vehicles, more than 5,000 private school vehicles, 80,000 city taxis, and corporate company buses will be off the roads, totaling over 5 lakh vehicles.

The hotel owners’ association has been requested to support the bandh, and there is a possibility that hotels will participate. Additionally, trade organisations, pro-Kannada groups, and street vendors have been called upon to show their support.

Protesters are gearing up for a substantial march through the city, culminating in a show of strength at Freedom Park. In anticipation of this, BMTC has taken the proactive step of arranging for the operation of additional buses to minimize any inconvenience to the public.